Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities parking pool

A well maintained hard to find SINGLE story home in the highly sought after Frisco ISD+This beautiful home has 3 BR, 2 BA with a study room; Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with granite c-tops and a breakfast nook; Oversized master bedroom with WIC + HOA amenity is one of the best with pool, slides and walking trail around the pond + If you are in the market for a rental home with Frisco ISD this is a must see home!!