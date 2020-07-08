1216 Charlotte Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly playground fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room playground

A spacious well maintained 1 story home located off Virginia Pkwy and Custer Rd. House offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with unique 2 living areas that one can used as a game room and open floor plan. House located across a 10 acres Aviator Park and playground. Beautiful Front porch and great size private back yard with views to the park. Big living room with a cozy fireplace. Gas cooking and breakfasts bar in kitchen overlooking the living area. Prestigious Prosper ISD. Close to shopping and restaurants. Pets are on case-by-case basis.Tenant and tenant's agent to verify all MLS information including schools and measurements.