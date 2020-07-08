All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:59 PM

1216 Charlotte Drive

1216 Charlotte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Charlotte Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
playground
A spacious well maintained 1 story home located off Virginia Pkwy and Custer Rd. House offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with unique 2 living areas that one can used as a game room and open floor plan. House located across a 10 acres Aviator Park and playground. Beautiful Front porch and great size private back yard with views to the park. Big living room with a cozy fireplace. Gas cooking and breakfasts bar in kitchen overlooking the living area. Prestigious Prosper ISD. Close to shopping and restaurants. Pets are on case-by-case basis.Tenant and tenant's agent to verify all MLS information including schools and measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Charlotte Drive have any available units?
1216 Charlotte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Charlotte Drive have?
Some of 1216 Charlotte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Charlotte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Charlotte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Charlotte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Charlotte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Charlotte Drive offer parking?
No, 1216 Charlotte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Charlotte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Charlotte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Charlotte Drive have a pool?
No, 1216 Charlotte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Charlotte Drive have accessible units?
No, 1216 Charlotte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Charlotte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Charlotte Drive has units with dishwashers.

