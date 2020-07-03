All apartments in McKinney
1213 Steeple Ridge Court

1213 Steeple Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Steeple Ridge Court, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom open floor plan and great location. Separate shower and tub in master and walk in closets in the bedrooms. Oversize family room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen-dining room. Fridge to stay with home but non warranty item. Ready for new family. Pets on a case by case basis per owner's discretion. Non refundable pet fee applicable if pet is approved by owner. Email photos of any pets. TAR app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Steeple Ridge Court have any available units?
1213 Steeple Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Steeple Ridge Court have?
Some of 1213 Steeple Ridge Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Steeple Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Steeple Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Steeple Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 Steeple Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 1213 Steeple Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 1213 Steeple Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 1213 Steeple Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Steeple Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Steeple Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 1213 Steeple Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Steeple Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 1213 Steeple Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Steeple Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Steeple Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

