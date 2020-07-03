1213 Steeple Ridge Court

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom open floor plan and great location. Separate shower and tub in master and walk in closets in the bedrooms. Oversize family room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen-dining room. Fridge to stay with home but non warranty item. Ready for new family. Pets on a case by case basis per owner's discretion. Non refundable pet fee applicable if pet is approved by owner. Email photos of any pets. TAR app.