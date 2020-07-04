All apartments in McKinney
1201 Hall Street

1201 West Hall Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 West Hall Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Renovated Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in McKinney's Historic District. Within walking distance to Historic Downtown McKinney Square. House sits on a nice landscaped corner lot. Interior boasts open living room with high ceiling, lots of natural sunlight, fresh paint and new beautiful flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Perfect sized open kitchen with ample cabinet space, breakfast bar and breakfast room. Enjoy the summer nights out on the covered patio. McKinney ISD. This unique property will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Hall Street have any available units?
1201 Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Hall Street have?
Some of 1201 Hall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1201 Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Hall Street offers parking.
Does 1201 Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Hall Street have a pool?
No, 1201 Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 1201 Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

