1201 Hall Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated Charming 3 bed, 2 bath home in McKinney's Historic District. Within walking distance to Historic Downtown McKinney Square. House sits on a nice landscaped corner lot. Interior boasts open living room with high ceiling, lots of natural sunlight, fresh paint and new beautiful flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Perfect sized open kitchen with ample cabinet space, breakfast bar and breakfast room. Enjoy the summer nights out on the covered patio. McKinney ISD. This unique property will not last long.