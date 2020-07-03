All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1121 Firewheel Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1121 Firewheel Place
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:34 PM

1121 Firewheel Place

1121 Firewheel Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1121 Firewheel Place, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
Spacious home that sits on a private lot backing up to a greenbelt. This home is close to restaurants, shopping and with in walking distance of Wilson Creek Park. Home is also located close to Mckinney Hgh School and Finch Elementary school. Kitchen has granite and opens to breakfast area and spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Upstairs boasts of large master suite with oversized bath. 3 secondary bedrooms and second bathroom are also upstairs. Half bath, formal living room and dining room located downstairs are great for entertaining. Wonderful home for family living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Firewheel Place have any available units?
1121 Firewheel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Firewheel Place have?
Some of 1121 Firewheel Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Firewheel Place currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Firewheel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Firewheel Place pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Firewheel Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1121 Firewheel Place offer parking?
No, 1121 Firewheel Place does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Firewheel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Firewheel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Firewheel Place have a pool?
No, 1121 Firewheel Place does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Firewheel Place have accessible units?
No, 1121 Firewheel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Firewheel Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Firewheel Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center