1121 Firewheel Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace oven

Spacious home that sits on a private lot backing up to a greenbelt. This home is close to restaurants, shopping and with in walking distance of Wilson Creek Park. Home is also located close to Mckinney Hgh School and Finch Elementary school. Kitchen has granite and opens to breakfast area and spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Upstairs boasts of large master suite with oversized bath. 3 secondary bedrooms and second bathroom are also upstairs. Half bath, formal living room and dining room located downstairs are great for entertaining. Wonderful home for family living.