112 Mozart Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

June 2nd Availability! GOLF COURSE Like New Construction Luxury Town Home #2 of Stonebridge Ranch Pete Dye Course! Tenant has full access to Stonebridge Ranch Amenities! High end custom finishes and exceptional craftsmanship. Gourmet Kitchen with oversized island,high-end Italian appliances, custom cabinets and gorgeous granite.Hardwood floors,designer lighting.Gas fireplace.Bar entertaining area with dual wine coolers. Custom breakfast area! Plantation shutters. Custom garage by Graginization with Epoxy floor. Tankless water heater. Upstairs custom library and office. Custom master closet system. Covered back patio with Trex Deck and built in grill! Built by Crest Custom Homes 2017.Schedule your showing today!