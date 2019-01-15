All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:30 PM

112 Mozart Way

112 Mozart Way · No Longer Available
Location

112 Mozart Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
June 2nd Availability! GOLF COURSE Like New Construction Luxury Town Home #2 of Stonebridge Ranch Pete Dye Course! Tenant has full access to Stonebridge Ranch Amenities! High end custom finishes and exceptional craftsmanship. Gourmet Kitchen with oversized island,high-end Italian appliances, custom cabinets and gorgeous granite.Hardwood floors,designer lighting.Gas fireplace.Bar entertaining area with dual wine coolers. Custom breakfast area! Plantation shutters. Custom garage by Graginization with Epoxy floor. Tankless water heater. Upstairs custom library and office. Custom master closet system. Covered back patio with Trex Deck and built in grill! Built by Crest Custom Homes 2017.Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Mozart Way have any available units?
112 Mozart Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Mozart Way have?
Some of 112 Mozart Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Mozart Way currently offering any rent specials?
112 Mozart Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Mozart Way pet-friendly?
No, 112 Mozart Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 112 Mozart Way offer parking?
Yes, 112 Mozart Way offers parking.
Does 112 Mozart Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Mozart Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Mozart Way have a pool?
No, 112 Mozart Way does not have a pool.
Does 112 Mozart Way have accessible units?
No, 112 Mozart Way does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Mozart Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Mozart Way has units with dishwashers.

