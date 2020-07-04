1116 Firewheel Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Door Opens into a beautiful home with high vaulted ceilings, a living-dining area that flows so nicely into a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, appliances, breakfast bar overlooking the family room with a warm feeling of coziness, as you sit by the fireplace. This home has it all, shows beautifully, freshly painted and fully updated with laminate wood floors and ceramic. The yard has a nice wood deck that is inviting and ready to have your first BBQ. Park, jogging trails, close to schools, restaurants, medical and Central Expressway. New roof and garage door. Come with refrigerator. Must have good credit and rental history. Tenant pays electric, trash and water. $200 each pet fee, 2 maximum.