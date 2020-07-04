All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:37 AM

1116 Firewheel Place

1116 Firewheel Place · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Firewheel Place, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Door Opens into a beautiful home with high vaulted ceilings, a living-dining area that flows so nicely into a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, appliances, breakfast bar overlooking the family room with a warm feeling of coziness, as you sit by the fireplace. This home has it all, shows beautifully, freshly painted and fully updated with laminate wood floors and ceramic. The yard has a nice wood deck that is inviting and ready to have your first BBQ. Park, jogging trails, close to schools, restaurants, medical and Central Expressway. New roof and garage door. Come with refrigerator. Must have good credit and rental history. Tenant pays electric, trash and water. $200 each pet fee, 2 maximum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Firewheel Place have any available units?
1116 Firewheel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Firewheel Place have?
Some of 1116 Firewheel Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Firewheel Place currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Firewheel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Firewheel Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Firewheel Place is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Firewheel Place offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Firewheel Place offers parking.
Does 1116 Firewheel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Firewheel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Firewheel Place have a pool?
No, 1116 Firewheel Place does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Firewheel Place have accessible units?
No, 1116 Firewheel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Firewheel Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Firewheel Place has units with dishwashers.

