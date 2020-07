Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

McKinney charmer next to creek with big trees and close to downtown! This home has a great large lot with fantastic back porch. Home has been well taken care of, new carpet, paint and ready for new tenants. comes with refrigerator and lawn mower if needed. Average electric bill from last tenants $150 a month. great area for walking and close to everything.