Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning 3 bed 2 bath home located in Downtown McKinney less than 1 mile from the square. This cozy cottage offers an open floor plan with updates that include brand new stainless steel appliances, engineered hardwood floors, and tile. Granite kitchen island, designer fixtures, and bathroom vanities. Home features a large shaded fenced in backyard and patio great for entertaining. Don't miss this one! All done and move in ready!