Last updated October 21 2019 at 2:56 PM

109 Falcon Creek Drive

109 Falcon Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

109 Falcon Creek Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Stonebridge Ranch! Hurry to see this gorgeous 4 bedroom home that is within walking distance to schools, parks, playground, and hike and bike trails. Home features a wide open floor plan with a large kitchen and stacked formals. Kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets along with a center island. Upgraded flooring throughout the living areas and dining room and big windows offer lots of natural light. Oversized 2 car garage and great backyard for kids and play. Ideal McKinney location giving easy access to 121 and 380... just minutes from great schools, shopping, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Falcon Creek Drive have any available units?
109 Falcon Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Falcon Creek Drive have?
Some of 109 Falcon Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Falcon Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Falcon Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Falcon Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Falcon Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 109 Falcon Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Falcon Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Falcon Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Falcon Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Falcon Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Falcon Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Falcon Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Falcon Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Falcon Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Falcon Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

