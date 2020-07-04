109 Falcon Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Stonebridge Ranch! Hurry to see this gorgeous 4 bedroom home that is within walking distance to schools, parks, playground, and hike and bike trails. Home features a wide open floor plan with a large kitchen and stacked formals. Kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets along with a center island. Upgraded flooring throughout the living areas and dining room and big windows offer lots of natural light. Oversized 2 car garage and great backyard for kids and play. Ideal McKinney location giving easy access to 121 and 380... just minutes from great schools, shopping, and dining.