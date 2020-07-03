Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

10808 Sedalia Dr Available 04/10/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home! Frisco ISD! - Stunning home in McKinneys Heights! Frisco ISD! Beautiful 4 bedroom home! Nearby community amenities include pools, parks, playgrounds, trails and convenient access to all that Mckinney and Frisco have to offer! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the downstairs. The spacious and open kitchen has an abundance of warm wood cabinetry along with upgraded stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, window seat. Pets-case by case. Call to view today! Tenant occupied until 3-31-20



(RLNE5578691)