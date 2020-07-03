All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:13 PM

10808 Sedalia Dr

10808 Sedalia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10808 Sedalia Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
10808 Sedalia Dr Available 04/10/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home! Frisco ISD! - Stunning home in McKinneys Heights! Frisco ISD! Beautiful 4 bedroom home! Nearby community amenities include pools, parks, playgrounds, trails and convenient access to all that Mckinney and Frisco have to offer! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the downstairs. The spacious and open kitchen has an abundance of warm wood cabinetry along with upgraded stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, window seat. Pets-case by case. Call to view today! Tenant occupied until 3-31-20

(RLNE5578691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10808 Sedalia Dr have any available units?
10808 Sedalia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10808 Sedalia Dr have?
Some of 10808 Sedalia Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10808 Sedalia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10808 Sedalia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10808 Sedalia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10808 Sedalia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10808 Sedalia Dr offer parking?
No, 10808 Sedalia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10808 Sedalia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10808 Sedalia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10808 Sedalia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10808 Sedalia Dr has a pool.
Does 10808 Sedalia Dr have accessible units?
No, 10808 Sedalia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10808 Sedalia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10808 Sedalia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

