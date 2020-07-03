All apartments in McKinney
Location

10716 Craven Street, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
media room
For Lease (Also for Sale MLS-14218340) - Barely lived in beautiful custom home in the Master Planned community of Reserve at Westridge. Open floor plan, Tasteful updates & loads of natural light. As you walk, on your right is the private Office w French doors & ceiling fan. Spacious kitchen with Granite countertops, large island, gas cook top, Stainless Steel appliances & huge walk in pantry. Masterbed w updated bath and extended walk-in closet. Second floor offers 3 additional bedrooms, 2 baths, Media room & Game room. Pool sized backyard with a covered patio. Club house, Water park for kids, swimming pool and walking trails are some of the amenities that the neighborhood offers. Don't miss out !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10716 Craven Street have any available units?
10716 Craven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10716 Craven Street have?
Some of 10716 Craven Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10716 Craven Street currently offering any rent specials?
10716 Craven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10716 Craven Street pet-friendly?
No, 10716 Craven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10716 Craven Street offer parking?
No, 10716 Craven Street does not offer parking.
Does 10716 Craven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10716 Craven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10716 Craven Street have a pool?
Yes, 10716 Craven Street has a pool.
Does 10716 Craven Street have accessible units?
No, 10716 Craven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10716 Craven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10716 Craven Street has units with dishwashers.

