10716 Craven Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool media room

For Lease (Also for Sale MLS-14218340) - Barely lived in beautiful custom home in the Master Planned community of Reserve at Westridge. Open floor plan, Tasteful updates & loads of natural light. As you walk, on your right is the private Office w French doors & ceiling fan. Spacious kitchen with Granite countertops, large island, gas cook top, Stainless Steel appliances & huge walk in pantry. Masterbed w updated bath and extended walk-in closet. Second floor offers 3 additional bedrooms, 2 baths, Media room & Game room. Pool sized backyard with a covered patio. Club house, Water park for kids, swimming pool and walking trails are some of the amenities that the neighborhood offers. Don't miss out !