Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fire pit fireplace bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, an office facing the front window of the house towards the street, and a den. The house leases with an executive desk in the office, WD, Jacuzzi, grill and fire pit in the beautifully landscaped backyard. Great home to enjoy the wonderful outdoor ambiance with family and friends. A MUST see!