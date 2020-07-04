10701 Troutt Drive

Amenities

LIKE NEW (Aug 2016) 'Move-In Ready' home in the desirable Reserve at Westridge in W. McKinney! PROSPER ISD! Spacious & Open popular One Story Floor Plan w Lots of Light; UPGRADES: Stone Accent Exterior, Cast Stone Fireplace, Window Blinds throughout; Gourmet Kitchen w Granite Counters & Island, Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas Cooktop; Walk-In Pantry & Tons of Cabinet Storage; FRIDGE & WASHER-DRYER STAYS! Private Master Retreat w Garden Tub, Glass Shower & Double Sinks; 2 Separate Bedrooms near Full Bath; 4th Bedroom perfect for Guests or Office; Covered Back Patio w Tons of Grass & Sun for Outdoor Play & Entertaining! Community Waterpark, Pool, Clubhouse, Stocked Ponds, Walking & Biking Trails & More