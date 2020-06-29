10513 Sedalia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Great location right by Mooneyham Elementary!Forget the hassle of waiting in long carpool lines, your kids can walk to school from this beautiful homel! This home has it all, 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, spacious media room, and gameroom. Second bedroom and full bath located downstairs.Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas range, and chef's island.Great backyard with large covered patio that's perfect for entertaining.Walking distance to the elementary school, park, and hike and bike trail.Fantastic neighborhood has lots of amenities including 2 pools, sprinkler park, amenity center, and sports court.Also available for a SHORT TERM LEASE 6 months or more.