Last updated September 25 2019 at 6:42 AM

10513 Sedalia Drive

10513 Sedalia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10513 Sedalia Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Great location right by Mooneyham Elementary!Forget the hassle of waiting in long carpool lines, your kids can walk to school from this beautiful homel! This home has it all, 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, spacious media room, and gameroom. Second bedroom and full bath located downstairs.Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas range, and chef's island.Great backyard with large covered patio that's perfect for entertaining.Walking distance to the elementary school, park, and hike and bike trail.Fantastic neighborhood has lots of amenities including 2 pools, sprinkler park, amenity center, and sports court.Also available for a SHORT TERM LEASE 6 months or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10513 Sedalia Drive have any available units?
10513 Sedalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10513 Sedalia Drive have?
Some of 10513 Sedalia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10513 Sedalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10513 Sedalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10513 Sedalia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10513 Sedalia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10513 Sedalia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10513 Sedalia Drive offers parking.
Does 10513 Sedalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10513 Sedalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10513 Sedalia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10513 Sedalia Drive has a pool.
Does 10513 Sedalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 10513 Sedalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10513 Sedalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10513 Sedalia Drive has units with dishwashers.

