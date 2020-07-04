10512 Wagon Wheel Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful home has it all - 4BR-4Bath-Study-Gameroom-Media Room. Features Master and second bedroom with full bath and Study downstairs. Two BRs and 2 full bath, Gameroom and Media upstairs. Open floor plan for family interactions and entertainment. Family room overlooking the private fenced backyard. Large island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Covered Patio for a relaxing evening. Community features Family and Adult pools, Splash Park, stocked pond, walking trails, clubhouse and more!! McKinney address and coveted Prosper schools make this the perfect home. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER included.