McKinney, TX
10512 Wagon Wheel Way
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

10512 Wagon Wheel Way

10512 Wagon Wheel Way · No Longer Available
Location

10512 Wagon Wheel Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful home has it all - 4BR-4Bath-Study-Gameroom-Media Room. Features Master and second bedroom with full bath and Study downstairs. Two BRs and 2 full bath, Gameroom and Media upstairs. Open floor plan for family interactions and entertainment. Family room overlooking the private fenced backyard. Large island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Covered Patio for a relaxing evening. Community features Family and Adult pools, Splash Park, stocked pond, walking trails, clubhouse and more!! McKinney address and coveted Prosper schools make this the perfect home. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 Wagon Wheel Way have any available units?
10512 Wagon Wheel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10512 Wagon Wheel Way have?
Some of 10512 Wagon Wheel Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 Wagon Wheel Way currently offering any rent specials?
10512 Wagon Wheel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 Wagon Wheel Way pet-friendly?
No, 10512 Wagon Wheel Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10512 Wagon Wheel Way offer parking?
Yes, 10512 Wagon Wheel Way offers parking.
Does 10512 Wagon Wheel Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10512 Wagon Wheel Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 Wagon Wheel Way have a pool?
Yes, 10512 Wagon Wheel Way has a pool.
Does 10512 Wagon Wheel Way have accessible units?
No, 10512 Wagon Wheel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 Wagon Wheel Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10512 Wagon Wheel Way has units with dishwashers.

