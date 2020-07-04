All apartments in McKinney
10512 Love Court

10512 Love Court · No Longer Available
Location

10512 Love Court, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Located on a cul de sac lot across from the park and school. Zoned to the exemplary Frisco ISD elem school. Woodlike tile downstairs, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, gameroom, study and formal dining room. All bedrooms have walk in closets. 5th bedroom can be a media room, surround sound is pre-wired. The kitchen boast with upgrades, beautiful backsplash, vent hood, professional grade SS appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, pots and pans drawers, granite countertops. The backyard is plenty big for a pool, entertaining and is equipped with a gas drop for a grill. Neighborhood amenities include 4 pools; kiddie pool, adult only pool, 2 water slides, lifeguards on duty, a stunning community clubhouse. This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 Love Court have any available units?
10512 Love Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10512 Love Court have?
Some of 10512 Love Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 Love Court currently offering any rent specials?
10512 Love Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 Love Court pet-friendly?
No, 10512 Love Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10512 Love Court offer parking?
Yes, 10512 Love Court offers parking.
Does 10512 Love Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 Love Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 Love Court have a pool?
Yes, 10512 Love Court has a pool.
Does 10512 Love Court have accessible units?
No, 10512 Love Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 Love Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10512 Love Court has units with dishwashers.

