10512 Love Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Located on a cul de sac lot across from the park and school. Zoned to the exemplary Frisco ISD elem school. Woodlike tile downstairs, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, gameroom, study and formal dining room. All bedrooms have walk in closets. 5th bedroom can be a media room, surround sound is pre-wired. The kitchen boast with upgrades, beautiful backsplash, vent hood, professional grade SS appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, pots and pans drawers, granite countertops. The backyard is plenty big for a pool, entertaining and is equipped with a gas drop for a grill. Neighborhood amenities include 4 pools; kiddie pool, adult only pool, 2 water slides, lifeguards on duty, a stunning community clubhouse. This is a MUST SEE!