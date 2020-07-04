All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 1 2020 at 7:57 PM

10509 Bolivar Drive

10509 Bolivar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10509 Bolivar Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Delightful two story home in Heights at Westridge with Frisco schools. This beautiful home features a covered front porch and a spacious layout as you come in to the open dining and living room. The fireplace makes a great focal point for family entertaining and has a gas starter for ease. The generous kitchen features black appliances, an island, ample cabinet space and the fridge remains for your use! The downstairs study is adjacent to a half bath making it ideal for a home office or playroom. The oversized master suite boasts a garden tub, separate shower and a walk in closet. Additionally upstairs, you will find 3 more bedrooms, a full bath and a sizeable gameroom. Washer and dryer also stay for your use

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10509 Bolivar Drive have any available units?
10509 Bolivar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10509 Bolivar Drive have?
Some of 10509 Bolivar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10509 Bolivar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10509 Bolivar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10509 Bolivar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10509 Bolivar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10509 Bolivar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10509 Bolivar Drive offers parking.
Does 10509 Bolivar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10509 Bolivar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10509 Bolivar Drive have a pool?
No, 10509 Bolivar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10509 Bolivar Drive have accessible units?
No, 10509 Bolivar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10509 Bolivar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10509 Bolivar Drive has units with dishwashers.

