10509 Bolivar Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Delightful two story home in Heights at Westridge with Frisco schools. This beautiful home features a covered front porch and a spacious layout as you come in to the open dining and living room. The fireplace makes a great focal point for family entertaining and has a gas starter for ease. The generous kitchen features black appliances, an island, ample cabinet space and the fridge remains for your use! The downstairs study is adjacent to a half bath making it ideal for a home office or playroom. The oversized master suite boasts a garden tub, separate shower and a walk in closet. Additionally upstairs, you will find 3 more bedrooms, a full bath and a sizeable gameroom. Washer and dryer also stay for your use