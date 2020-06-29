All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:28 AM

10424 Sexton Drive

10424 Sexton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10424 Sexton Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready WOW HOUSE in the desirable Westridge subdivision! Attractive stone elevation greets you upon arrival, great floorplan with great bedroom separation from the master, large spacious kitchen with ample countertops and cabinets and SS appliances opens into the living room with wood floors and corner fireplace! Formal dining also has wood floors! This layout is great for entertaining! Very functional 13X8 covered back patio opens to a spacious backyard, oversized garage, great location zoned for all the desirable Frisco ISD schools, easy access to major freeways, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Green Star Energy Efficient with Radiant Decking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10424 Sexton Drive have any available units?
10424 Sexton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10424 Sexton Drive have?
Some of 10424 Sexton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10424 Sexton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10424 Sexton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10424 Sexton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10424 Sexton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10424 Sexton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10424 Sexton Drive offers parking.
Does 10424 Sexton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10424 Sexton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10424 Sexton Drive have a pool?
No, 10424 Sexton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10424 Sexton Drive have accessible units?
No, 10424 Sexton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10424 Sexton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10424 Sexton Drive has units with dishwashers.

