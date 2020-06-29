10424 Sexton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready WOW HOUSE in the desirable Westridge subdivision! Attractive stone elevation greets you upon arrival, great floorplan with great bedroom separation from the master, large spacious kitchen with ample countertops and cabinets and SS appliances opens into the living room with wood floors and corner fireplace! Formal dining also has wood floors! This layout is great for entertaining! Very functional 13X8 covered back patio opens to a spacious backyard, oversized garage, great location zoned for all the desirable Frisco ISD schools, easy access to major freeways, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Green Star Energy Efficient with Radiant Decking!