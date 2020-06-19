10417 Hidden Haven Drive

Amenities

Beautifully designed and meticulously maintained home in Valor Pointe hosting amenities including a resort pool, waterpark with slides and a stocked pond. Hardwood floors flow from the entry and study-dining through the kitchen, breakfast, living room and master bedroom. Kitchen offers granite counters, SS appliances, island and breakfast bar. Updated lighting throughout home, 4in crown molding and custom mirrors. Fireplace has custom gas insert. Large entertainment patio overlooking nice back yard - Full sprinkler system. Back patio and garage has epoxy floor and a utility sink in the garage. New roof this year. Too many updates to list.