Last updated February 22 2020

10417 Hidden Haven Drive

10417 Hidden Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10417 Hidden Haven Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully designed and meticulously maintained home in Valor Pointe hosting amenities including a resort pool, waterpark with slides and a stocked pond. Hardwood floors flow from the entry and study-dining through the kitchen, breakfast, living room and master bedroom. Kitchen offers granite counters, SS appliances, island and breakfast bar. Updated lighting throughout home, 4in crown molding and custom mirrors. Fireplace has custom gas insert. Large entertainment patio overlooking nice back yard - Full sprinkler system. Back patio and garage has epoxy floor and a utility sink in the garage. New roof this year. Too many updates to list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10417 Hidden Haven Drive have any available units?
10417 Hidden Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10417 Hidden Haven Drive have?
Some of 10417 Hidden Haven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10417 Hidden Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10417 Hidden Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10417 Hidden Haven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10417 Hidden Haven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10417 Hidden Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10417 Hidden Haven Drive offers parking.
Does 10417 Hidden Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10417 Hidden Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10417 Hidden Haven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10417 Hidden Haven Drive has a pool.
Does 10417 Hidden Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 10417 Hidden Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10417 Hidden Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10417 Hidden Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.

