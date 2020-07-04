10409 Hidden Haven Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Stunning single story, NORTH facing home in Valor Pointe at Westridge, built in 2014! Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and powder room, formal dining, spacious living area with corner gas fireplace. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space, walk in pantry, granite counters and glass accent tile back splash, ss appliances and gas cook top! Fresh paint throughout! Covered and open extended patio in back yard! Great curb appeal! Exemplary Prosper ISD!! Easy access to large water park and community pool