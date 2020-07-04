All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10409 Hidden Haven Drive

10409 Hidden Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10409 Hidden Haven Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning single story, NORTH facing home in Valor Pointe at Westridge, built in 2014! Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and powder room, formal dining, spacious living area with corner gas fireplace. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space, walk in pantry, granite counters and glass accent tile back splash, ss appliances and gas cook top! Fresh paint throughout! Covered and open extended patio in back yard! Great curb appeal! Exemplary Prosper ISD!! Easy access to large water park and community pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10409 Hidden Haven Drive have any available units?
10409 Hidden Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10409 Hidden Haven Drive have?
Some of 10409 Hidden Haven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10409 Hidden Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10409 Hidden Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10409 Hidden Haven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10409 Hidden Haven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10409 Hidden Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10409 Hidden Haven Drive offers parking.
Does 10409 Hidden Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10409 Hidden Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10409 Hidden Haven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10409 Hidden Haven Drive has a pool.
Does 10409 Hidden Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 10409 Hidden Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10409 Hidden Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10409 Hidden Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.

