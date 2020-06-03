All apartments in McKinney
10409 Galveston Place

Location

10409 Galveston Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Story well maintained home with 4 Bedrooms, STUDY, Game Room and Media Room in Highlands At Westridge subdivision, Prosper ISD. Popular Plan with wood flooring in family, entry, study and dining room. Master bedroom is downstairs with large master bathroom with granite countertops, separate shower, walk in closet. Game room and media room up with 3 additional nice size bedrooms. The large kitchen is open to the family room with large island, plenty of cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop. Bright and spacious Corner Lot home. Backyard offers Covered patio, grass area, wood fence. Pets are case by case. IT COULD BE RENTED WITH FURNITURE, PLEASE ASK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10409 Galveston Place have any available units?
10409 Galveston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10409 Galveston Place have?
Some of 10409 Galveston Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10409 Galveston Place currently offering any rent specials?
10409 Galveston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10409 Galveston Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10409 Galveston Place is pet friendly.
Does 10409 Galveston Place offer parking?
Yes, 10409 Galveston Place offers parking.
Does 10409 Galveston Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10409 Galveston Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10409 Galveston Place have a pool?
No, 10409 Galveston Place does not have a pool.
Does 10409 Galveston Place have accessible units?
No, 10409 Galveston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10409 Galveston Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10409 Galveston Place has units with dishwashers.

