10409 Galveston Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Story well maintained home with 4 Bedrooms, STUDY, Game Room and Media Room in Highlands At Westridge subdivision, Prosper ISD. Popular Plan with wood flooring in family, entry, study and dining room. Master bedroom is downstairs with large master bathroom with granite countertops, separate shower, walk in closet. Game room and media room up with 3 additional nice size bedrooms. The large kitchen is open to the family room with large island, plenty of cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop. Bright and spacious Corner Lot home. Backyard offers Covered patio, grass area, wood fence. Pets are case by case. IT COULD BE RENTED WITH FURNITURE, PLEASE ASK.