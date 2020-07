Amenities

Excellent home in Mckinney within half a mile of 380 and Easy commute to 75, 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Brand new home, owner barely lived in.3 bedrooms with a study. Brick and Stone elevation. Kitchen features built in stainless appliances with granite counters overlooking breakfast and family room. Easy to maintain one-story home. Beautiful, quiet neighborhood with parks and playground. In the highly-rated Prosper school district!