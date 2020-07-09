10309 Hidden Haven Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

A great house in a Great community with an awesome waterpark , pool and playground. Master bedroom is downstairs with 3 large rooms up stairs . Custom warm tones, iron front door, covered patio, large yard, hand scraped wood floors, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, upgraded carpet.

Elementary school planned for the neighborhood within walking distance. This beautiful home can be yours. Home is available for lease from May 1st. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. This home is vacant and it will be self-show. Code to go inside is 1975, go any time. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com