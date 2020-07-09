All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:23 AM

10309 Hidden Haven Drive

10309 Hidden Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10309 Hidden Haven Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
A great house in a Great community with an awesome waterpark , pool and playground. Master bedroom is downstairs with 3 large rooms up stairs . Custom warm tones, iron front door, covered patio, large yard, hand scraped wood floors, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, upgraded carpet.
Elementary school planned for the neighborhood within walking distance. This beautiful home can be yours. Home is available for lease from May 1st. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. This home is vacant and it will be self-show. Code to go inside is 1975, go any time. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10309 Hidden Haven Drive have any available units?
10309 Hidden Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10309 Hidden Haven Drive have?
Some of 10309 Hidden Haven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10309 Hidden Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10309 Hidden Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10309 Hidden Haven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10309 Hidden Haven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10309 Hidden Haven Drive offer parking?
No, 10309 Hidden Haven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10309 Hidden Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10309 Hidden Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10309 Hidden Haven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10309 Hidden Haven Drive has a pool.
Does 10309 Hidden Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 10309 Hidden Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10309 Hidden Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10309 Hidden Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.

