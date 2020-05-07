All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:25 AM

10308 Colfax Drive

10308 Colfax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10308 Colfax Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Frisco schools with elementary just around the corner. Open floor plan with kitchen over looking family & breakfast rooms. SS appliances. HOA fees paid by homeowner. Near park & community pool. Breakfast bar, 42 in. cabinets, neutral colors, art niches, and arched doorways. Formal dining room could be playroom or office. Just move in and enjoy! Convenient to all schools, shopping, and major traffic arteries. Tile entry. Wood flooring in family room and dining room. Now vacant and ready to move into!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10308 Colfax Drive have any available units?
10308 Colfax Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10308 Colfax Drive have?
Some of 10308 Colfax Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10308 Colfax Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10308 Colfax Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10308 Colfax Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10308 Colfax Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10308 Colfax Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10308 Colfax Drive offers parking.
Does 10308 Colfax Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10308 Colfax Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10308 Colfax Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10308 Colfax Drive has a pool.
Does 10308 Colfax Drive have accessible units?
No, 10308 Colfax Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10308 Colfax Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10308 Colfax Drive has units with dishwashers.

