10301 Cedar Breaks

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Fabulous 2 story home located in Frisco ISD. This corner lot home has new roof. It has 5 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has separate walk in shower, garden tub and spacious walk in closet. Open kitchen with spacious pantry has granite countertops and fully loaded with cabinets. Beautiful hardwood flooring in entrance and living whereas Kitchen, breakfast area, bathrooms have ceramic tiles and carpets in bedrooms. Master bedroom and study in downstairs whereas other bedrooms and game room are upstairs. Oversized backyard with secured wooden fence suitable for gardening, pool & play area with large covered patio. Community has all amenities. Located near US75, Hwy121, Hwy380, & tollway.