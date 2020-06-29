All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:20 AM

10301 Cedar Breaks

Location

10301 Cedar Breaks View, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous 2 story home located in Frisco ISD. This corner lot home has new roof. It has 5 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has separate walk in shower, garden tub and spacious walk in closet. Open kitchen with spacious pantry has granite countertops and fully loaded with cabinets. Beautiful hardwood flooring in entrance and living whereas Kitchen, breakfast area, bathrooms have ceramic tiles and carpets in bedrooms. Master bedroom and study in downstairs whereas other bedrooms and game room are upstairs. Oversized backyard with secured wooden fence suitable for gardening, pool & play area with large covered patio. Community has all amenities. Located near US75, Hwy121, Hwy380, & tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 Cedar Breaks have any available units?
10301 Cedar Breaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10301 Cedar Breaks have?
Some of 10301 Cedar Breaks's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10301 Cedar Breaks currently offering any rent specials?
10301 Cedar Breaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 Cedar Breaks pet-friendly?
No, 10301 Cedar Breaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10301 Cedar Breaks offer parking?
Yes, 10301 Cedar Breaks offers parking.
Does 10301 Cedar Breaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10301 Cedar Breaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 Cedar Breaks have a pool?
Yes, 10301 Cedar Breaks has a pool.
Does 10301 Cedar Breaks have accessible units?
No, 10301 Cedar Breaks does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 Cedar Breaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10301 Cedar Breaks has units with dishwashers.

