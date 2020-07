Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Stunning home in award winning Frisco schools with a premium greenbelt lot. Only a few steps to swimming pool, hike and bike trails, park, and elementary school. This home has beautiful landscaping. Neighbors only on one side and no one behind. Open floor plan and with a lot of natural light. Master is split from other two bedrooms. Move in ready. Get in just in time for the holidays.