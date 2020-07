Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Like new, 4 bedrooms and 3.1 baths two story home, master bedroom is down and all other three bedrooms and game room up, granite kitchen counter top, stainless steel appliance, hardwood in entrance, dinning ,and family room, clean and ready to move in!