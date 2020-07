Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous open floor plan boasts inviting wood floors. The huge kitchen has a large breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless appliances that overlooks the family room and is waiting to entertain. Oversized master suite is truly a delight to behold with a huge sitting area! This home has tons of storage and space to grow. The game room with laminate floors makes cleaning a dream. Covered patio is ready for outdoor fun