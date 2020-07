Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home with lots of room in the sought after Virginia Hills in McKinney and Prosper ISD. This 4 bedroom 2 and

half bath has a great floor plan with the 3 Bedrooms and a super large family or game room upstairs. Master Bedroom and bath

are located downstairs. Beautiful Wood floors throughout the 1st floor with the exception of the master bedroom. Easy access

to 75, 121 and 380 corridor