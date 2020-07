Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful 4BR, 2.5BA, study, and gameroom! Almost 2800 sqft, new beautiful LVP flooring downstairs, a large open kitchen with island, corner fireplace in family room and so much more. Easy to fall in love with 2 over-sized living areas, a breakfast nook overlooking back yard, and a formal dining area. Enjoy the big covered patio and back yard - great for entertaining. Close to highly sought Frisco schools, shopping, major highways and other conveniences. This one wont last long!