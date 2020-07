Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Beautiful Almost New home with great open floor plan and luxury finishes. Designer colors and Lighting. Two Story Family room, Master down & two Bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathes & Game Room up. Upstairs Balcony and covered patio with nice size yard. Refrigerator and Washer Dryer Included! Walk to community Water Park, Walking Trails and Elementary. All Frisco ISD Schools. Welcome Home!