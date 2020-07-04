All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

10124 Sailboard Drive

10124 Sailboard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10124 Sailboard Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 2-Story house in prosper ISD. This house has 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms. Bright living room connected to large open concept kitchen. Kitchen has cabinets and granite countertop space. Hardwood floor downstairs living area where the bedrooms has carpets, kitchen and bathrooms has tile flooring. Master bedroom retreat overlook to the backyard, bath has a Garden tub and dual sinks and walk in closet. Remaining bedrooms are separated from one another where the third bedroom can be use as office. Well maintained large backyard has fully secured wooden fence for kids to play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10124 Sailboard Drive have any available units?
10124 Sailboard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10124 Sailboard Drive have?
Some of 10124 Sailboard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10124 Sailboard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10124 Sailboard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10124 Sailboard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10124 Sailboard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10124 Sailboard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10124 Sailboard Drive offers parking.
Does 10124 Sailboard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10124 Sailboard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10124 Sailboard Drive have a pool?
No, 10124 Sailboard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10124 Sailboard Drive have accessible units?
No, 10124 Sailboard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10124 Sailboard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10124 Sailboard Drive has units with dishwashers.

