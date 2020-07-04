10124 Sailboard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 2-Story house in prosper ISD. This house has 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms. Bright living room connected to large open concept kitchen. Kitchen has cabinets and granite countertop space. Hardwood floor downstairs living area where the bedrooms has carpets, kitchen and bathrooms has tile flooring. Master bedroom retreat overlook to the backyard, bath has a Garden tub and dual sinks and walk in closet. Remaining bedrooms are separated from one another where the third bedroom can be use as office. Well maintained large backyard has fully secured wooden fence for kids to play.