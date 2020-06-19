All apartments in McKinney
10120 Bridgewater Drive
10120 Bridgewater Drive

10120 Bridgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10120 Bridgewater Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Super cute, move-in ready hoe in the beautifully planned Westridge community. The community is filled with trails, an elaborate community pool and clubhouse, a private pond and parks. Upgrades include covered patio, granite, wood floor in family dining and 4th bedroom, designer paint & fixtures in main living areas. The 4th bedroom is off entry and can be used as study. Built-in table in laundry room and custom bench in kitchen. Large open kitchen overlooking family room & dining, great for entertaining. Don't miss the opportunity to make this home your own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10120 Bridgewater Drive have any available units?
10120 Bridgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10120 Bridgewater Drive have?
Some of 10120 Bridgewater Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10120 Bridgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10120 Bridgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10120 Bridgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10120 Bridgewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10120 Bridgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10120 Bridgewater Drive offers parking.
Does 10120 Bridgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10120 Bridgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10120 Bridgewater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10120 Bridgewater Drive has a pool.
Does 10120 Bridgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 10120 Bridgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10120 Bridgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10120 Bridgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.

