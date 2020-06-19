10120 Bridgewater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Super cute, move-in ready hoe in the beautifully planned Westridge community. The community is filled with trails, an elaborate community pool and clubhouse, a private pond and parks. Upgrades include covered patio, granite, wood floor in family dining and 4th bedroom, designer paint & fixtures in main living areas. The 4th bedroom is off entry and can be used as study. Built-in table in laundry room and custom bench in kitchen. Large open kitchen overlooking family room & dining, great for entertaining. Don't miss the opportunity to make this home your own.