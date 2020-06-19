All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10108 Benwick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10108 Benwick Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10108 Benwick Drive

10108 Benwick Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10108 Benwick Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This beautiful house is in the highly sought after FRISCO ISD!! Beautiful open concept with lots of windows provides tons of natural light! Eat in Kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator included. Utility room conveniently located off kitchen includes washer and dryer. Living areas both upstairs and down. Fireplace in downstairs living room makes for a cozy space. Master bedroom features huge walk in closet and lots of space. Large covered patio in beautiful backyard makes outdoor space exceptional. . With application please submit 2 months of pay-stubs & DL. Application required by everyone over 18 and must pay application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10108 Benwick Drive have any available units?
10108 Benwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10108 Benwick Drive have?
Some of 10108 Benwick Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10108 Benwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10108 Benwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10108 Benwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10108 Benwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10108 Benwick Drive offer parking?
No, 10108 Benwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10108 Benwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10108 Benwick Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10108 Benwick Drive have a pool?
No, 10108 Benwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10108 Benwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 10108 Benwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10108 Benwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10108 Benwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center