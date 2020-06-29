All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10104 Horseshoe Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10104 Horseshoe Lane
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:30 PM

10104 Horseshoe Lane

10104 Horseshoe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10104 Horseshoe Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfectly sized, super functional, and extra cute in a great community. This 3 bedroom~ 2 bath + office single story home has excellent and efficient floor plan, with an EXTRA room that can be used for 4th bedroom, craft room, playroom or really anything you need! Open kitchen has a big island, granite counter tops, stylish tile back splash, and tons of counter and cabinet space. Plenty of room in the living area to enjoy life to the fullest. Access to amazing Westridge amenities. Prosper schools is another added bonus. Everything about this home just makes sense! Comfortable, affordable and ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10104 Horseshoe Lane have any available units?
10104 Horseshoe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10104 Horseshoe Lane have?
Some of 10104 Horseshoe Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10104 Horseshoe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10104 Horseshoe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10104 Horseshoe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10104 Horseshoe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10104 Horseshoe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10104 Horseshoe Lane offers parking.
Does 10104 Horseshoe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10104 Horseshoe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10104 Horseshoe Lane have a pool?
No, 10104 Horseshoe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10104 Horseshoe Lane have accessible units?
No, 10104 Horseshoe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10104 Horseshoe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10104 Horseshoe Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center