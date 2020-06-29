10104 Horseshoe Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Perfectly sized, super functional, and extra cute in a great community. This 3 bedroom~ 2 bath + office single story home has excellent and efficient floor plan, with an EXTRA room that can be used for 4th bedroom, craft room, playroom or really anything you need! Open kitchen has a big island, granite counter tops, stylish tile back splash, and tons of counter and cabinet space. Plenty of room in the living area to enjoy life to the fullest. Access to amazing Westridge amenities. Prosper schools is another added bonus. Everything about this home just makes sense! Comfortable, affordable and ready to go!