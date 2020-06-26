10100 Ransom Ridge Road

Amenities

Stunning House with 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 living, 2 dinning room. Stainless steal appliances. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Master and two secondary bedrooms downstairs. ROOM UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH, WALK IN CLOSET, WINDOW AND DOOR CAN BE USED AS GAMEROOM OR 2ND LIVING ROOM. Located in Westridge subdivision, walking distance to Pond, Water park with 2 slides, Kids Splash pad, Family Pools, Adult Only Pool & Gorgeous Clubhouse. Top rated Frisco ISD. Landlord will pay HOA dues. Application fee $50 per adult. Owner is a Real Estate License holder in TX.