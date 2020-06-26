All apartments in McKinney
10100 Ransom Ridge Road

10100 Ransom Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

10100 Ransom Ridge Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Stunning House with 4 bed, 3 bath, 1 living, 2 dinning room. Stainless steal appliances. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Master and two secondary bedrooms downstairs. ROOM UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH, WALK IN CLOSET, WINDOW AND DOOR CAN BE USED AS GAMEROOM OR 2ND LIVING ROOM. Located in Westridge subdivision, walking distance to Pond, Water park with 2 slides, Kids Splash pad, Family Pools, Adult Only Pool & Gorgeous Clubhouse. Top rated Frisco ISD. Landlord will pay HOA dues. Application fee $50 per adult. Owner is a Real Estate License holder in TX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10100 Ransom Ridge Road have any available units?
10100 Ransom Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10100 Ransom Ridge Road have?
Some of 10100 Ransom Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10100 Ransom Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
10100 Ransom Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10100 Ransom Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 10100 Ransom Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10100 Ransom Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 10100 Ransom Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 10100 Ransom Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10100 Ransom Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10100 Ransom Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 10100 Ransom Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 10100 Ransom Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 10100 Ransom Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10100 Ransom Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10100 Ransom Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

