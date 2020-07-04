All apartments in McKinney
101 Rocky Pine Road
101 Rocky Pine Road

101 Rocky Pine Road · No Longer Available
Location

101 Rocky Pine Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Story house located in Valor Pointe, House has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms with high ceilings. Living area Features Fireplace with wood burning. Kitchen is spacious with natural stone. Entire house has hard wood flooring across the first floor except bedrooms have carpets. Large Master bath and closet that features garden tub & separate shower. Also you can use one bedroom for your office use, there is water purifier in the house i.e RO which is a special feature. There is a huge backyard, Where you enjoying the manicure landscaping and have enough space for playing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Rocky Pine Road have any available units?
101 Rocky Pine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Rocky Pine Road have?
Some of 101 Rocky Pine Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Rocky Pine Road currently offering any rent specials?
101 Rocky Pine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Rocky Pine Road pet-friendly?
No, 101 Rocky Pine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 101 Rocky Pine Road offer parking?
Yes, 101 Rocky Pine Road offers parking.
Does 101 Rocky Pine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Rocky Pine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Rocky Pine Road have a pool?
No, 101 Rocky Pine Road does not have a pool.
Does 101 Rocky Pine Road have accessible units?
No, 101 Rocky Pine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Rocky Pine Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Rocky Pine Road has units with dishwashers.

