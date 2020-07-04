101 Rocky Pine Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Story house located in Valor Pointe, House has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms with high ceilings. Living area Features Fireplace with wood burning. Kitchen is spacious with natural stone. Entire house has hard wood flooring across the first floor except bedrooms have carpets. Large Master bath and closet that features garden tub & separate shower. Also you can use one bedroom for your office use, there is water purifier in the house i.e RO which is a special feature. There is a huge backyard, Where you enjoying the manicure landscaping and have enough space for playing.