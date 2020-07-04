10049 Emily Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful home with all the updates! 4 bdrms,office and a media rm. Wonderful Entryway that leads to the family room with a stone gas logs fireplace.Spacious well lit kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an island open to the breakfast room.Secondary bedrooms are nestled upstairs with a large gameroom and a media room.Two upstair's bedrooms have access to the balcony space.Master suite offers access to the backyard,double vanities, separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Rare large backyard in this neighborhood with open patio and wood privacy fence perfect for entertaining! Fridge,washer,dryer and media room equipment conveys with the lease.