All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10049 Emily Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10049 Emily Pass
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:32 AM

10049 Emily Pass

10049 Emily Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10049 Emily Pass, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful home with all the updates! 4 bdrms,office and a media rm. Wonderful Entryway that leads to the family room with a stone gas logs fireplace.Spacious well lit kitchen with ample cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an island open to the breakfast room.Secondary bedrooms are nestled upstairs with a large gameroom and a media room.Two upstair's bedrooms have access to the balcony space.Master suite offers access to the backyard,double vanities, separate shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Rare large backyard in this neighborhood with open patio and wood privacy fence perfect for entertaining! Fridge,washer,dryer and media room equipment conveys with the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10049 Emily Pass have any available units?
10049 Emily Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10049 Emily Pass have?
Some of 10049 Emily Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10049 Emily Pass currently offering any rent specials?
10049 Emily Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10049 Emily Pass pet-friendly?
No, 10049 Emily Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10049 Emily Pass offer parking?
Yes, 10049 Emily Pass offers parking.
Does 10049 Emily Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10049 Emily Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10049 Emily Pass have a pool?
No, 10049 Emily Pass does not have a pool.
Does 10049 Emily Pass have accessible units?
No, 10049 Emily Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 10049 Emily Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10049 Emily Pass has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center