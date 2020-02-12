All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1004 Margaret Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1004 Margaret Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:07 AM

1004 Margaret Drive

1004 Margaret Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1004 Margaret Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Pretty one-story house in McKinney. ready for moving in June. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, two year old granite countertops, microwave, new stove, sink. The kitchen overlooks a cozy brick fireplace in the living room. The Master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, dual sinks and a separate shower-tub. Backyard featured a covered patio. Two year old carpet and two year old interior paint through the whole house. Close to highway 75. No pet or one small pet preferred. Current the house is occupied and has restriction on showings. Pet is case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Margaret Drive have any available units?
1004 Margaret Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 Margaret Drive have?
Some of 1004 Margaret Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Margaret Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Margaret Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Margaret Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Margaret Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Margaret Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Margaret Drive offers parking.
Does 1004 Margaret Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Margaret Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Margaret Drive have a pool?
No, 1004 Margaret Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Margaret Drive have accessible units?
No, 1004 Margaret Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Margaret Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Margaret Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center