1004 Margaret Drive

Pretty one-story house in McKinney. ready for moving in June. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, two year old granite countertops, microwave, new stove, sink. The kitchen overlooks a cozy brick fireplace in the living room. The Master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, dual sinks and a separate shower-tub. Backyard featured a covered patio. Two year old carpet and two year old interior paint through the whole house. Close to highway 75. No pet or one small pet preferred. Current the house is occupied and has restriction on showings. Pet is case by case.