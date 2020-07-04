All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

10021 Ransom Ridge Road

10021 Ransom Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

10021 Ransom Ridge Road, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE SAT 10TH AUGUST 12-1PM Gorgeous, well-maintained DR Horton 2 story home in the desirable Reserve at Westridge. This super sized home features huge bedrooms, large game room, study with French doors, stainless steel appliances, extended patio cover with a gas hook up for great outdoor living space. Two full baths upstairs & half bath down.House boasts of a water softer system,over head garage storage and nest thermostat system.Community amenity includes ponds,walking trls and swimming area for kids & adults.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10021 Ransom Ridge Road have any available units?
10021 Ransom Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10021 Ransom Ridge Road have?
Some of 10021 Ransom Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10021 Ransom Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
10021 Ransom Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10021 Ransom Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 10021 Ransom Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10021 Ransom Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 10021 Ransom Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 10021 Ransom Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10021 Ransom Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10021 Ransom Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 10021 Ransom Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 10021 Ransom Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 10021 Ransom Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10021 Ransom Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10021 Ransom Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

