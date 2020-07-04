10021 Ransom Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

OPEN HOUSE SAT 10TH AUGUST 12-1PM Gorgeous, well-maintained DR Horton 2 story home in the desirable Reserve at Westridge. This super sized home features huge bedrooms, large game room, study with French doors, stainless steel appliances, extended patio cover with a gas hook up for great outdoor living space. Two full baths upstairs & half bath down.House boasts of a water softer system,over head garage storage and nest thermostat system.Community amenity includes ponds,walking trls and swimming area for kids & adults.