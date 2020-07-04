10001 Sailboard Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

AVAILABLE APRIL 1. Spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath two-story in Prosper ISD. Over-sized garage with raised access. Large private backyard. First floor has a spacious living area w cozy fireplace and formal dining room or flex space. Master bedroom is large enough for all your furniture. Master bath has jetted garden tub, separate vanities. Kitchen has tons of storage, walk-in pantry. Freezer area in utility. Plantation shutters throughout. Game room, large bedrooms, two full baths up. The convenient location makes commuting easy. GREAT amenities! Walking trails, pond, pools w slides! Walk to new Prosper ISD Furr Elementary. Includes pest prevention, and lawn care. Playset does not convey.