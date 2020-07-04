All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

10001 Sailboard Drive

10001 Sailboard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10001 Sailboard Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE APRIL 1. Spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath two-story in Prosper ISD. Over-sized garage with raised access. Large private backyard. First floor has a spacious living area w cozy fireplace and formal dining room or flex space. Master bedroom is large enough for all your furniture. Master bath has jetted garden tub, separate vanities. Kitchen has tons of storage, walk-in pantry. Freezer area in utility. Plantation shutters throughout. Game room, large bedrooms, two full baths up. The convenient location makes commuting easy. GREAT amenities! Walking trails, pond, pools w slides! Walk to new Prosper ISD Furr Elementary. Includes pest prevention, and lawn care. Playset does not convey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10001 Sailboard Drive have any available units?
10001 Sailboard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10001 Sailboard Drive have?
Some of 10001 Sailboard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10001 Sailboard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10001 Sailboard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10001 Sailboard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10001 Sailboard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10001 Sailboard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10001 Sailboard Drive offers parking.
Does 10001 Sailboard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10001 Sailboard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10001 Sailboard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10001 Sailboard Drive has a pool.
Does 10001 Sailboard Drive have accessible units?
No, 10001 Sailboard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10001 Sailboard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10001 Sailboard Drive has units with dishwashers.

