10000 Levelland Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

JUST LIKE A NEW HOME WITHOUT THE HASSLE OF BUILDING. OCCUPIED LESS THAN 18 MONTHS. LOCATED IN A MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY W- PROSPER SCHOOLS! WALK UP TO A NICE COVERED PORCH ON A CORNER LOT HOME WHICH PROVIDES ADDITIONAL SIDE YARD & GREEN SPACE. COME INSIDE TO AN OPEN, POPULAR FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS AND LIVING ROOM OPEN TO KITCHEN. KITCHEN BOASTS GRANITE COUNTERS, AMPLE CABINET SPACE, DECORATIVE PENDANT LIGHTING, LARGE 18X18 TILED FLOOR AND BREAKFAST BAR. NICE BREAKFAST AREA OVERLOOKS FAMILY ROOM AND NICE SIZE COVERED PATIO AND BACKYARD! WOOD FLOORS IN ENTRY, EXTENDED ENTRY AND FAMILY ROOM. VERSATILE FORMAL DINING THAT CAN BE USED AS A STUDY. 3 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS AND GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS.