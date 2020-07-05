All apartments in Mansfield
828 Rio Grande Dr

Location

828 Rio Grande Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Custom executive home in twin Creeks. Gorgeous home with hand-scraped wood and travertine flooring. Large living room with gas fireplace opens to the kitchen with granite counters, island and stainless-steel appliances. Home features dual master bedrooms on the first floor, Study and formal dining area. Second floor has 3 bedrooms, media room and game room. Great living area out back with a covered patio, outdoor kitchen and pool with hot tub. Home sits on an over sized lot and has a 3 car garage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

* Pool care is included with rent!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=CDGiyOpQ8K&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Rio Grande Dr have any available units?
828 Rio Grande Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 Rio Grande Dr have?
Some of 828 Rio Grande Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Rio Grande Dr currently offering any rent specials?
828 Rio Grande Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Rio Grande Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Rio Grande Dr is pet friendly.
Does 828 Rio Grande Dr offer parking?
Yes, 828 Rio Grande Dr offers parking.
Does 828 Rio Grande Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Rio Grande Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Rio Grande Dr have a pool?
Yes, 828 Rio Grande Dr has a pool.
Does 828 Rio Grande Dr have accessible units?
No, 828 Rio Grande Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Rio Grande Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 Rio Grande Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

