Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AWESOME RENTAL!! This newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Mansfield ISD and is within walking distance to schools, shopping, and entertainment. Close proximity to highway so you be on the go quickly. Recent updates include carpet, paint, updated lighting, and much more!! Want to see it?!! It's open all day, every day! Ready for immediate move-in.