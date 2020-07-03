500 E Kimball Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath house in the heart of Downtown Mansfield. Walk to shopping, restaurants, The LOT Concert venue,Liner Park system and so much more. Close to Major HWYs 287,360,157,67. Relax on the front porch or in the private court yard off the Kitchen. HUGE YARD with plenty of room for a garden. Kitchen has gas stove and oven,Breakfast bar,dining area,refrig.,washer hook up and dryer hook up. Nice size living area with french doors to kitchen. Master bedroom has door to backyard.Home is heated and aired with window units. recently painted inside and out,ceiling fans,cute and charming. Pets on a case by case bases with Pet deposit. Ready NOW