500 E Kimball Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:43 AM

500 E Kimball Street

500 E Kimball St · No Longer Available
Location

500 E Kimball St, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath house in the heart of Downtown Mansfield. Walk to shopping, restaurants, The LOT Concert venue,Liner Park system and so much more. Close to Major HWYs 287,360,157,67. Relax on the front porch or in the private court yard off the Kitchen. HUGE YARD with plenty of room for a garden. Kitchen has gas stove and oven,Breakfast bar,dining area,refrig.,washer hook up and dryer hook up. Nice size living area with french doors to kitchen. Master bedroom has door to backyard.Home is heated and aired with window units. recently painted inside and out,ceiling fans,cute and charming. Pets on a case by case bases with Pet deposit. Ready NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 E Kimball Street have any available units?
500 E Kimball Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 E Kimball Street have?
Some of 500 E Kimball Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 E Kimball Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 E Kimball Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 E Kimball Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 E Kimball Street is pet friendly.
Does 500 E Kimball Street offer parking?
No, 500 E Kimball Street does not offer parking.
Does 500 E Kimball Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 E Kimball Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 E Kimball Street have a pool?
No, 500 E Kimball Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 E Kimball Street have accessible units?
No, 500 E Kimball Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 E Kimball Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 E Kimball Street does not have units with dishwashers.

