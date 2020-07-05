All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:13 PM

4609 Sailboat Drive

4609 Sailboat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4609 Sailboat Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one owner home ready to lease immediately! Nestled in a highly desired Mansfield area, this home boasts open living concept and functionality. Gourmet kitchen featuring a large island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-in wine chiller, and walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens to the large and inviting family room with wood flooring, window seats featuring an abundance of natural light. Step into the oversized master suite featuring a spacious sitting area. Large backyard ready to entertain. Outdoor living with ceiling fan and tv on covered back porch. This community is walking distance to Smith elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Sailboat Drive have any available units?
4609 Sailboat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Sailboat Drive have?
Some of 4609 Sailboat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Sailboat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Sailboat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Sailboat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4609 Sailboat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 4609 Sailboat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4609 Sailboat Drive offers parking.
Does 4609 Sailboat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 Sailboat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Sailboat Drive have a pool?
No, 4609 Sailboat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Sailboat Drive have accessible units?
No, 4609 Sailboat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Sailboat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 Sailboat Drive has units with dishwashers.

