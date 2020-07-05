4609 Sailboat Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one owner home ready to lease immediately! Nestled in a highly desired Mansfield area, this home boasts open living concept and functionality. Gourmet kitchen featuring a large island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-in wine chiller, and walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens to the large and inviting family room with wood flooring, window seats featuring an abundance of natural light. Step into the oversized master suite featuring a spacious sitting area. Large backyard ready to entertain. Outdoor living with ceiling fan and tv on covered back porch. This community is walking distance to Smith elementary.