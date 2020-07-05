4415 Ashbury Ln

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Mansfield - Nice single story home with updated inside paint and some flooring. Main living areas are wood like flooring and newer bedroom carpet. There is a fireplace in the living area. Master bath has dual sinks and separate shower and garden tub. Good sized back yard and open patio. Gas heat. No inside smoking, NO PETS. No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



No Pets Allowed



