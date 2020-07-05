All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 4415 Ashbury Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
4415 Ashbury Ln
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:04 AM

4415 Ashbury Ln

4415 Ashbury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4415 Ashbury Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home in Mansfield - Nice single story home with updated inside paint and some flooring. Main living areas are wood like flooring and newer bedroom carpet. There is a fireplace in the living area. Master bath has dual sinks and separate shower and garden tub. Good sized back yard and open patio. Gas heat. No inside smoking, NO PETS. No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2391376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Ashbury Ln have any available units?
4415 Ashbury Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Ashbury Ln have?
Some of 4415 Ashbury Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Ashbury Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Ashbury Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Ashbury Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4415 Ashbury Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 4415 Ashbury Ln offer parking?
No, 4415 Ashbury Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4415 Ashbury Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 Ashbury Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Ashbury Ln have a pool?
No, 4415 Ashbury Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Ashbury Ln have accessible units?
No, 4415 Ashbury Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Ashbury Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 Ashbury Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary