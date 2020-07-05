All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4414 Emerald Leaf Drive

4414 Emerald Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4414 Emerald Leaf Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
The Villages At Spring Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely home in newer subdivision in Mansfield Lake Ridge area with walking trails, community pool, and large park! Property features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. You will love the gourmet kitchen open to the family room. All bedrooms are upstairs including a large master with separate soaking tub and shower. Custom landscaping features wonderful patio space and large outdoor storage building wired for electricity! Price includes lawn care services!

All square footage is based on tax records and is approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive have any available units?
4414 Emerald Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive have?
Some of 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Emerald Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive has a pool.
Does 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4414 Emerald Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

