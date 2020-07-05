4414 Emerald Leaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely home in newer subdivision in Mansfield Lake Ridge area with walking trails, community pool, and large park! Property features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. You will love the gourmet kitchen open to the family room. All bedrooms are upstairs including a large master with separate soaking tub and shower. Custom landscaping features wonderful patio space and large outdoor storage building wired for electricity! Price includes lawn care services!



All square footage is based on tax records and is approximate.