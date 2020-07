Amenities

Cute & cozy duplex on a quiet & secluded street in desired Mansfield ISD. This property has beautiful new granite countertops, and all new cabinets and fixtures in the kitchen. Wood vinyl flooring & ceramic tile throughout the living areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Great neighbors, great schools.

Agent is related to Owner - Landlord.